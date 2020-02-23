Home

POWERED BY

Martha Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Bowman Obituary

MARTHA BOWMAN
December 25, 1934 - February 10, 2020

Graveside services will be held at North Kern District Cemetery, in Delano, Saturday February 29 at 9:00 A.M. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of the Living Savior, 117 Fifth Street, in McFarland. Officiates will be Pastor Phil Corr, Pastor Emeritus Glenn Stanford, and Dr. Dale Cox.

Martha was the beloved wife of Richard Bowman (deceased), mother of Earl (Cindy), Paul (Christi), Aaron (Elena), and Brian (deceased). She was loved by grandchildren Sarah, Bradley, Matthew, Kyle, Alexandra, Reid, Christopher, Andrew, Michael, and Great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Blake, Carson, Annebelle, Nathan, Austin, and Adam. She is survived by her sister Florence and her husband Dale Cox.

Martha was born in Ava, Missouri, but lived most of her life in McFarland, California. She graduated from Delano High School. While there she met the love of her life, Richard Bowman. The couple married in the McFarland Church of the Brethren on April 5, 1953 and was married nearly 65 years. Martha was a devoted wife, mother, church member and friend. Her positive attitude and generous, giving spirit blessed all who knew her. She loved to laugh and found humor in many situations.

Martha was a faithful woman of prayer and was always there for anyone who needed a caring listener. She was a strong friend and will be dearly missed.

"Her children will rise up and call her blessed, and her husband will praise her."

Psalms 31:28 The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be sent to: Church of the Living Savior, Martha Bowman Memorial Fund, 117 Fifth Street, McFarland, CA 93250

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -