|
MARTHA BOWMAN
December 25, 1934 - February 10, 2020
Graveside services will be held at North Kern District Cemetery, in Delano, Saturday February 29 at 9:00 A.M. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. at The Church of the Living Savior, 117 Fifth Street, in McFarland. Officiates will be Pastor Phil Corr, Pastor Emeritus Glenn Stanford, and Dr. Dale Cox.
Martha was the beloved wife of Richard Bowman (deceased), mother of Earl (Cindy), Paul (Christi), Aaron (Elena), and Brian (deceased). She was loved by grandchildren Sarah, Bradley, Matthew, Kyle, Alexandra, Reid, Christopher, Andrew, Michael, and Great-grandchildren Brooklynn, Blake, Carson, Annebelle, Nathan, Austin, and Adam. She is survived by her sister Florence and her husband Dale Cox.
Martha was born in Ava, Missouri, but lived most of her life in McFarland, California. She graduated from Delano High School. While there she met the love of her life, Richard Bowman. The couple married in the McFarland Church of the Brethren on April 5, 1953 and was married nearly 65 years. Martha was a devoted wife, mother, church member and friend. Her positive attitude and generous, giving spirit blessed all who knew her. She loved to laugh and found humor in many situations.
Martha was a faithful woman of prayer and was always there for anyone who needed a caring listener. She was a strong friend and will be dearly missed.
"Her children will rise up and call her blessed, and her husband will praise her."
Psalms 31:28 The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts should be sent to: Church of the Living Savior, Martha Bowman Memorial Fund, 117 Fifth Street, McFarland, CA 93250