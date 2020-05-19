Martha Elizabeth Carroll

July 22, 1943 - May 13, 2020 Martha was born in Bakersfield, California at Mrs. Friese's Maternity Hospital on July 22, 1943 the second of five children of Walter Lee and Ola Mae McDaniel and passed away on May 13, 2020 after an extended illness. The daughter of farmers, Martha grew up and lived in Bakersfield and its surrounding areas her entire life. In her younger years she helped on the farm picking cotton and potatoes. Martha attended North High School in Bakersfield and graduated in 1962. Martha married Truitt Carroll on October 23, 1964 making Bakersfield news in a double wedding during which her sister (Rheba) married Truitt's brother (Delton). The headline read: 'Sisters Marry Brothers'. She and Truitt celebrated 55 years of marriage before her death. During her illness, Truitt provided complete care for her in their home, seldom leaving her side. Martha and Truitt lived in Taft, California after marrying and attended Taft Assembly of God where they made many lifetime friends. They moved to Bakersfield in 1977 where they attended Bakersfield New Life Center, where she served as secretary for 10 years. Most recently, they attended Bakersfield First Assembly. Martha owned and operated a Merle Norman Cosmetics store in Bakersfield at the Valley Plaza Mall and later Stockdale Fashion Plaza from 1989 to 1998 when she retired. She believed in taking care of her skin and she enjoyed teaching her customers the value of taking care of their skin and helping them to find and enhance their natural beauty. Most people were surprised upon learning her age since she looked about 15 to 20 years younger. She loved beautiful clothes and enjoyed dressing fashionably. Martha was most proud of being a homemaker, a parent and a farmer's daughter. Martha was preceded in death by her parents Walter Lee and Ola Mae McDaniel and her older brother Frank McDaniel. She is survived by her husband Truitt Carroll, daughter Melinda Carroll both of Bakersfield, and son Gregory Carroll (Kelli) and grandson Tristan Carroll of Atascadero. She is also survived by her sisters Faye Moore (Raymond), Rheba Carroll (Delton) and Carol Bench (Jim) and sister-in-law Lorene McDaniel all of Bakersfield, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great nieces and nephews. One of the very last things Martha said before passing away is "someone's calling". The phone was not ringing but God was calling her home. She is now whole and at peace in Heaven and lives forever in our hearts. Visitation will be held May 20, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Greenlawn NE, Graveside Service will be held May 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Greenlawn NE, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, California.



