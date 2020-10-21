MARTHA ANN SHOCKLEY

March 8, 1933 - October 17, 2020

Martha Shockley passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 17th, 2020 at the age of 87. Martha was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Miles Dewey and Mary Ann Short and moved to California in 1945. She graduated from Bakersfield High School and then married the love of her life, Jim Shockley, in 1958.

Martha was predeceased by her parents, siblings Mary Southerd and Miles Short and step son Bruce Shockley. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 62 years, Jim Shockley, whom she adored, and her sister, Francis Newton. Martha was a loving mother to her daughters, Susan (Brian) Gregg and Ann (Jeff) Monks; a wonderful grandmother to her grandchildren Brian (Geannie) Bertolaccini, Mark (Marci) Shockley, Brigette (Steve) Hamblet, Amy (James) Doty, Lindsy (Nathan) Weidner, Ashley (Rick) Young, and Blake Monks; and a giving Mommo to her 12 great grandchildren.

Martha's personality and spunk were like no other. She loved all things crafty and excelled at any art form she put her mind to, including sewing, tole painting, knitting, and quilting-if we could only count the dish cloths she knitted for others! One of Martha's favorite pastimes was planting and caring for her flowers. Of her many interests and skills, the greatest was her passion for God: she taught Sunday School, taught at Bethel Academy, and found great joy and strength in praising and trusting in her God at Greater Bakersfield's First Pentecostal Church, where she was a long-time member.

Martha will be greatly missed by her family, her church family, and all who knew her.

Our family would like to give special thanks to GBFPC, Clayton Blankenship, FNP, Arcadia Family Care, and Basham Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at First Pentecostal Church 1418 W. Columbus St