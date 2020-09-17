1/1
Martin Chernek Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARTIN CHERNEK JR.
October 9, 1923 - September 12, 2020

Martin Chernek Jr. was born on October 9, 1923, in Summit Hill, Pennsylvania, and entered his eternal rest on September 12, 2020. His parents, Martin and Anna Chernek emigrated from Czechoslovakia. They had five children Anna, John, Susanna, Martin, Paul. Martin graduated from high school in June 1941 and he and his two friends joined the Navy in July 1941. He earned a B.S. Degree in Horticulture and worked 36 years with Spreckels Sugar Company as Agricultural Superintendent. He was married to Barbara Fellows for 59 1/2 years. Martin leaves behind three children Matthew, Susan, James, son-in-law Brian Ewing, twograndchildren John and his wife Wendy and Connor, and one great-granddaughter Ellie.

Martin was a long-time member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, enjoying Sunday Services, Bible Study Groups, and work with the trustees. He participated in Honor Flight, Mended Hearts, and SIRS.

Viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 1:00 - 5:00 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mortuary. The funeral service will be at St Johns Lutheran Church 4500 Buena Vista Rd, Bakersfield, California on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved