MARTIN CHERNEK JR.

October 9, 1923 - September 12, 2020

Martin Chernek Jr. was born on October 9, 1923, in Summit Hill, Pennsylvania, and entered his eternal rest on September 12, 2020. His parents, Martin and Anna Chernek emigrated from Czechoslovakia. They had five children Anna, John, Susanna, Martin, Paul. Martin graduated from high school in June 1941 and he and his two friends joined the Navy in July 1941. He earned a B.S. Degree in Horticulture and worked 36 years with Spreckels Sugar Company as Agricultural Superintendent. He was married to Barbara Fellows for 59 1/2 years. Martin leaves behind three children Matthew, Susan, James, son-in-law Brian Ewing, twograndchildren John and his wife Wendy and Connor, and one great-granddaughter Ellie.

Martin was a long-time member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, enjoying Sunday Services, Bible Study Groups, and work with the trustees. He participated in Honor Flight, Mended Hearts, and SIRS.

Viewing will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 1:00 - 5:00 pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mortuary. The funeral service will be at St Johns Lutheran Church 4500 Buena Vista Rd, Bakersfield, California on Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park Mortuary.