MARTIN H. CRAWFORD
October 22, 1937 - February 28, 2019
Martin H. Crawford, 81, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1937 in Birmingham, Alabama to Lowell H. Crawford and Johnnie May Crawford.
Martin lived in Bakersfield from 1984 to present. He was a salesman in the oilfield business for over 40 years. He was married to Patricia Ann Crawford for 44 years, until Jesus took her home in 2003.
He loved his family and enjoyed fishing the Kern River, and was Papo to his grandkids. He was a member of the Rosedale Lions Club.
He leaves behind 4 daughters; Tricia Ann Vandermarlierre, Tracey Lynn Crawford, Stacey Leah Fullilove, Tina Marie Richards and 1 son Jason Harris Crawford; 9 grandkids, 1 great grandkid and 1 brother Christopher Allan Crawford.
He will be missed by his family, but has been reunited with his wife Patricia in heaven.
Services will be private, with a reception to follow.
For information, please call 661-633-4720 or visit: https://www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 6, 2019