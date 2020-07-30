1/
Martin Lewis Cerin
1943 - 2020
MARTIN LEWIS CERIN
July 1, 1943- July 13, 2020

Martin's fondest memories were during his service on the Bakersfield Police Department. He will be remembered for his support to his children for their educational and athletic endeavors.

Martin became a widower at the young age of 31. He raised Martin and Coleen without her by his side.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Curry Cerin, September 1974; parents, Martin G. Cerin and Charlotte Weirsma Cerin; and siblings, Steven Cerin and Brett Cerin.

Survived by children Martin W. Cerin (Kandice Marshall) and Coleen Candace Sichel (Chris Sichel); grandchildren, Patrick Sichel, Carlee Sichel, and Ben Sichel; siblings, Kathy Beeson and Tom Cerin, among other nieces and nephews.

His remains will be buried next to Patricia's in Columbia, Missouri.



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
