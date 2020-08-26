1/1
Mary Alice Haynes
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MARY ALICE HAYNES
January 17, 1934 - August 18, 2020

Mary Alice Haynes, age 86, passed to heaven while at home August 18, 2020 following a long battle against various illnesses.

Mary Alice leaves to mourn her loving husband of 69 years Dr. Fred L. Haynes, 7 children (Alice F. Johnson, Fern M. Rollins, Jeffery L. Haynes, Blanche L. Haynes, Timothy N. Haynes, Kendrick E. Haynes, and Edward A. Haynes), 19 grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren.

The Haynes family would like to thank the caregivers that provided comfort and support while Mary Alice was at home battling her illnesses.

A viewing has been set for friends and community members on Friday, August 28th from 5-7 pm at St. Peters Restoration Community Christian Ministries located at 510 E. Brundage Ln. A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 29th at St. Peters Restoration Community Christian Ministries located at 510 E. Brundage Ln. Due to COVID 19 and CDC guidance, there will be temperature checks and masks will be required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Peters Restoration Community Christian Ministries
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
St. Peters Restoration Community Christian Ministries
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved