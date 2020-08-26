MARY ALICE HAYNES

January 17, 1934 - August 18, 2020

Mary Alice Haynes, age 86, passed to heaven while at home August 18, 2020 following a long battle against various illnesses.

Mary Alice leaves to mourn her loving husband of 69 years Dr. Fred L. Haynes, 7 children (Alice F. Johnson, Fern M. Rollins, Jeffery L. Haynes, Blanche L. Haynes, Timothy N. Haynes, Kendrick E. Haynes, and Edward A. Haynes), 19 grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren.

The Haynes family would like to thank the caregivers that provided comfort and support while Mary Alice was at home battling her illnesses.

A viewing has been set for friends and community members on Friday, August 28th from 5-7 pm at St. Peters Restoration Community Christian Ministries located at 510 E. Brundage Ln. A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 29th at St. Peters Restoration Community Christian Ministries located at 510 E. Brundage Ln. Due to COVID 19 and CDC guidance, there will be temperature checks and masks will be required.