MARY "BEBE" (OHANNESON) ANDERSON
August 23, 1931 - December 30, 2019
Mary "Bebe" (Ohanneson) Anderson, 88, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, surrounded by family at the Hoffmann Hospice House in Bakersfield. Mary was born on August 23, 1931 in Woodland, CA to Philip and Phyllis Ohanneson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at the Shafter Congregational Church, starting at 3:00 pm. A dinner will follow the service in Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Shafter Historical Society (Shafter Depot Museum) or to the Dave Anderson Athletic Scholarship Fund. Checks can be written to "Kern Community Foundation" with "Shafter Historical Society (Shafter Deport Museum)" or "David Anderson Athletic Scholarship Fund" written in the memo. Or go to http://www.kernfoundation.org/ Kern Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity. Contributions are tax deductible (Tax ID #77-0555874).
Please read entire obituary at https://www.petersfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/Mary--Bebe-Frances--Anderson-?obId=10399731#/celebrationWall
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 9, 2020