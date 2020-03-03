|
MARY ANN MALLETT
March 17, 1937 - February 26, 2020
Mary Ann Mallett left this side of life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Fontana, California at the age of 82 after a six-month battle with sepsis. Mary was born the second of eight children on Saint Patrick's Day, March 17, 1937, in McFarland, California to John Henry and Onad (Davis) Duncan. She graduated from Porterville High School in 1955, worked in the agriculture and retail industries, and attended Bakersfield College. On January 16, 1960, she began her 60-year marriage to the love of her life, Patrick Henry Mallett, in Porterville, California.
Mary devoted her life to her husband and three children: GiAnna Lynn, Karen DeAnn, and Craig Patrick. She was the best of the best as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as a matriarch of a large and loving family. Mary was a longtime resident of Bakersfield, California. She enjoyed playing games, gambling, and collecting things such as salt and pepper shakers and spoons. She enjoyed making holidays special for her family and creating family albums. She believed in the power of prayer, family, respect for all people, forgiveness, and kindness. Mary was a blessing. Her memory is a treasure. She is loved beyond words. And she will be missed beyond measure.
Mary is survived by her husband: Pat Mallett; three children: GiAnna Bond (partner - Alan Arakelian), Karen Kalwarski (husband - Gene), Craig Mallett (wife - Shelli); three sisters: Betty Stamper, Dorothy Willard (husband - Clifford), and Norma Collins; two sisters-in-law: Wanda (Mallett) Thurmond and DeEster (Duncan) Moss; nine grandchildren: Brett Jeramy Bond (wife - Gina), Stacy Alynn Galloway (husband -Destin), Lukas Eugeniewcz Kalwarski, Johnathan Patrick Mallett, Tara Anna Kalwarski, Kyle John Kalwarski (wife - Dr. Christine Zeoli), Brett Edward Kalwarski, Sara Beatrice Kalwarski (fiance - Charles O'Connell), Victoria Kaye-Lynn Collins (husband - James), six great-grandchildren: Austyn Thomas Bond (17), Logan Coy Galloway (4), Avery Edmond Bond (3), Caleb Clinnon Galloway (3), Winter Rose Collins (2), and Zoey Luna Kalwarski (1); and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents: John and Onad Duncan, brother: Johnnie Duncan, and three sisters: Edith McGuire, Nadine Caples, and Vivian Jean Deans.
Services for Mary Ann Mallett will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, California 93313, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. with viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mary's grandson, Brett Jeramy Bond, will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for someone in your family.