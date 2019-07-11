|
MARY ANN MORTON
October 12, 1939 - July 3, 2019
Our very loved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grand-Mother, Gran-Gran and friend to many passed away in her home she loved dearly in Arroyo Grande, CA.
Born in Watertown, Wisc. to Lawrence and Helen Meyers. She has a sister Diane Knope (Texas), brother John and Susie Meyers (Arkansas) who will miss her tremendously.
She moved to California in 1963. She received her Nursing Degree in 1970 and had a 35 year career where she would become a supervisor at both Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, then at Delano Regional Medical Center. With continued education she became a Professor at Delano Center and Porterville College, teaching Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Tech Program. She also would do Home Health & Hospice nursing.
Mary Ann married Ed Morton, the love of her life, in 1984. They lived in Delano and loved spending time with family, friends and traveling. In 2006 they retired to the Central Coast. They would continue to travel, join wine clubs, Mary joined a book club and enjoyed yoga classes while Ed golfed. She had quite a green thumb and grew beautiful orchids.
Survived by her husband Ed Morton, son Mark Kingsley, daughter Lori and Bill Wilson, grandson Cody and Beth Wilson, great-grandchildren Beckam and Blaire Wilson, son Eddie and Evelyn Morton, granddaughter Ashley Morton, great-granddaughter Ariel Morton, son Michael Morton, grand-daughters Haley and Rylie Morton.
A private family celebration of life will be held in October. Remembrances can be made to; Delano Association of the Developmentally Disabled (DADD), 612 Main St., Delano, CA. 93215
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 11, 2019