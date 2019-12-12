|
|
MARY ANN STIEBER
Mary Ann Stieber, 70, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 in her home in Bakersfield with family near her side after a courageous eight year battle with cancer.
Mary Ann was born in Pennsylvania and raised in Whittier, California being the oldest daughter of seven children. Although she was raised in Whittier, she always considered Bakersfield to be her home having been a longtime resident of Bakersfield since 1986. Mary Ann spent most of her career in our local oil and gas industry and retired from Chevron in 2014 with over thirty years of service.
Mary Ann was an exceptional cook and enjoyed baking. She also had a passion for photography and enjoyed staying physically active by walking and riding her bike. She is described by many as having a brave and adventurous spirit having always been willing to try new things. Mary Ann's strong Catholic faith lead her to become a devoted member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Julian Goodell. She is survived by her children Sarah, Chad, Holly, Daniel and grandchild Ethan from her first marriage to Larry Stieber; brothers Bill, Jim and Gary and sisters Diane, Sandi and Kathe; many nieces and nephews; and Julian's children and grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Optimal Hospice for their compassionate care. They would also like to thank Mary Ann's very special caregiver Edna.
A rosary will be held on Friday, December 13th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 12300 Reina Rd, Bakersfield, at 9:00 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at 9:30 a.m. Burial will take place following the funeral mass at 12:30 p.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Capital Campaign, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 12300 Reina Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93312.
For Condolences, www.doughtycalhounomeara.com DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL HOME
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 12, 2019