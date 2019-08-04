|
MARY CATHERINE HYLTON (AUBIN)
September 8, 1925 - July 29, 2019
Mary Catherine Hylton (Aubin) passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 in San Diego, CA at the age of 93. She has joined her parents and brothers in Heaven as well as her loving son, Andy.
Mary is survived by daughters Lynn Avery (Jim) of Santa Cruz, CA and their children, Emily, Mac, Peter, Julie and John, and six great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Ian, Malia, Miles, Brooks, and Serena; Kay Putman (Roger) of Reno, NV; and son, Doug Hylton (Tori) and their sons, Reese and Grant of San Diego, CA where Mary relocated to 13 years ago.
Mary was born in Bakersfield and had the distinction of being named the first Betty Blade at East Bakersfield High in 1943. She married Leonard Hylton of Bakersfield, CA in 1947. They had four children and spent almost 30 years together. Mary was active with the Women's Club for many years in various roles. Mary's joy was her children and being a mom. She loved sewing, needlepoint, taking pictures, playing games, baking and spending time at the beach. Mary worked in the early 1980's at the Garces Memorial High School cafeteria where she was lovingly known as Mrs. H.
Private services will be held in Bakersfield at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to Gateway Gardens (Poway, CA).
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 4, 2019