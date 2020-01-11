|
Mary Christina Cañez
April 19, 1943 - January 8, 2020
Mary Christina Cañez was born in Bakersfield, California on April 19th, 1943, the fourth child of Michael and Esther Parra. Mary attended South High School and later became a mother to six children. She bartended over 35 years and majority of the years were spent at the 905 Club. Mary met her loving partner of 20 years, Robert Madson. She made everyone feel as if they were family as soon as they met her with her loving smile. Mary's personality was to always care and love others no matter who they were. She loved to travel, go camping, and shop, but nothing compared to her hair appointments twice a week and family poker nights. She also loved to cook for her family and friends, no one ever left her house with an empty stomach. Mary's biggest joy of her life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren and having her family together for the holidays. Mary will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her father Michael, her mother Esther, and her grandmother Emilia. She is survived by her partner of 20 years Robert Madson; her six children, Richard Cañez (Linda), Sabrina Cañez, Gloria Hernandez (Eddie), Esther Becerra (Jose), Jenny Melendez (Paul), and Gabriel Juarez (Rosie); 28 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren; five brothers, Leo Parra (Evelyn), Michael Parra (Madeline), Tony Parra (Rachel), Joe Parra, and Paul Parra.
P.S. Gram you were the glue to our family and I hope I can follow in your footsteps. I will miss you everyday but I know you are at peace. You will always be my best friend. I will always love you, your granddaughter, Christina Cordero.
Rosary will be recited on Monday, January 13th at Basham Funeral Home, 3312 Niles Street, Bakersfield from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. A funeral service will follow Tuesday, January 14th at Basham Funeral Home (Niles) at 10 a.m. Followed by a Graveside service at Union Cemetery, 730 Potomac Ave, Bakersfield, 93307. Flowers may be sent to Basham Funeral Home in her name.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 11, 2020