MARY GERTRUDE BENNETT
August 1, 1938 - October 23, 2019
Mary went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2019. Mary was born on August 1, 1938 in Choctaw, Oklahoma. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Bennett, son Kenny Bennett and sisters Ethel Mitchell and Jackie Fritz.
She is survived by her daughters Deborah, Rhonda, Theresa and Lisa and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on October 30, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Graveside services will be held on November 1, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. at Hillcrest Mortuary.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 29, 2019