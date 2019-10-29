Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766

Mary Gertrude Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Gertrude Bennett Obituary

MARY GERTRUDE BENNETT
August 1, 1938 - October 23, 2019

Mary went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2019. Mary was born on August 1, 1938 in Choctaw, Oklahoma. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold Bennett, son Kenny Bennett and sisters Ethel Mitchell and Jackie Fritz.

She is survived by her daughters Deborah, Rhonda, Theresa and Lisa and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held on October 30, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Graveside services will be held on November 1, 2019 at 11.00 a.m. at Hillcrest Mortuary.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
Download Now