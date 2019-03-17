|
|
MARY JACQUELINE HICKS, 84
"JACKIE"
1934 - 2019
Jackie was born in Texarkana, Arkansas and raise in Hope, Arkansas. When she was teenager, her family moved to Mt. Forest, Arkansas. She obtained her teaching degree from Texas Christian University. She moved to the San Joaquin Valley finally settling in Bakersfield. She taught 42 years before retiring in 2001 from Bakersfield City Schools.
While in college, she developed a life-long love of Little Theater. Jackie was involved in many productions over the years including Cinderella, Virginia Wolfe, The Crucible, Arsenic and Old Lace and the STARS Dinner Theatre Production of Wrinkles. As little as a month before her death, she expressed a desire to be in one more play.
She was an active member of Canyon Hills Assembly of God Church until health problems interfered. She was in many Glorious Christmas productions as part of the choir. Who could forget her portrayal of the "bag lady" in Glorious Christmas.
Jackie was a lover of animals of which she had Dolly and Willie, her beloved dogs and Winston and Kiki, her cats.
Jackie was a staunch follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are assured that she is at peace with Him in our Father's house.
Memorial celebration will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00am, at Florence Garden Clubhouse, 6701 Auburn St. next to Canyon Hills Church. Come share stories of Jackie's life.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 17, 2019