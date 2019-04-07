|
MARY JANE REYES
September 1, 1954 - March 21, 2019
On March 21st, 2019 our beautiful mother; Mary Jane was called home by our heavenly father.
Mary Jane was born in San Jose, Ca to Victor and Audelia Ramos, as a child she relocated with her family to Bakersfield where she spent the remainder of her life. Our mother gave wholeheartedly to her friendships, she lived for her kids and we always knew and felt her love.
Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents; Victor and Audelia Ramos, and brother; Victor Ramos. She is survived by her three children; daughter Patricia (Tony), son; Manuel (Alyssa), son; Michael (Jessica). Grandchildren Gabriel, Andrew, Jacob, Ethen and Seriyah.
Celebration of life will be on: April 13th, 2019 at 10 a.m. Victory Outreach Church 220 Eureka Street Bakersfield, Ca 93305.
