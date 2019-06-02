|
MARY KATHRYN ZWARTENDYK
February 3, 1926 - May 21, 2019
Mary Zwartendyk was born in Texarkana, Texas on February 3, 1926 to Sadie and Lloyd Stokes and passed away May 21, 2019 at the age of 93. She graduated from high school Magna Cum Laude in Fort Worth, Texas. After attending secretarial school, Mary took a position doing shorthand and typing for an intelligence officer investigating airplane sabotage attempts at a WWII bomber plant. Her ability to type 130 words a minute, as well as her precise organizational skills and dedication to excellence enabled her to be a valued employee throughout her life.
In 1944, while volunteering at the USO, she met and later married the love of her life, Chuck Zwartendyk. Following the war, they settled in Bakersfield, raised a family, and were happily married for 74 years. Professionally, Mary was a legal secretary and later a secretary at Frank West School and the Bakersfield City School District office. After her retirement she worked at Cruise Holidays. Mary proudly served on the Kern Schools Federal Credit Union Board for over 40 years.
While she enjoyed her career, her first love was her family. Hobbies provided constant enjoyment as she mastered crochet, knitting, needlepoint, cross stitch, and embroidery. She was unable to pass a fabric store without shopping and made all of her own and many of her family's clothes throughout her life. For her 90th birthday, Mary's family presented her with an album full of photos of all the beautiful items she had handcrafted for them, including 30+ Christmas stockings, many afghans, and all her great grandchildren's tooth fairy pillows. Long before many people, Mary became computer proficient and used her tech skills well into her 90's. Family members looked forward to their personalized birthday cards Mary created on her computer. Her organizational skills constantly wowed family and friends.
Chuck and Mary traveled the world, taking trips throughout Europe and the U.S., as well as Hong Kong, Egypt, and Mexico.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Chuck, who died in April 2019. She is survived by daughters Cheri Schuricht, Kay Hall (Mic), grandchildren Carly Cloer (Terry), Lisa Hamilton (Joel), Matthew Hall (Irma), and Christopher Hall (Rijya) and 12 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Optimal Hospice and Brookdale Riverwalk for their kindness and care.
No services will be held, as per Mary's wishes. She will be interred at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .