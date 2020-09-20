MARY L. FLANAGAN

November 28, 1924 - September 5, 2020

Mary L. Flanagan passed away September 5, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19. She was born November 28, 1924 in South Sioux City, Nebraska to Carl and Pietrina Sapienza. She moved to Reno, Nevada in 1948 where she met and married Leeland Hollis Robertson. They had three children, Cheary, Hollie and Richard, and moved several times until finally settling in Bakersfield, California in 1954. They divorced shortly after and Mary raised the family as a single parent.

She was an incredible mom. She was very faithful and always turned to her devotional every morning. She became a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and took her children to church every Sunday. She was a great example of how mothers' prayers protect their children and help them grow and develop into successful people. She loved to sing and would sing out with joy and passion in the church choir when she retired. Everyone saw in her a loving and sweet spirit.

For many years, she worked at Kern County General Hospital as a secretary and office manager for Dr. Huntington, the county Pathologist. She loved her job and enjoyed working for Dr. Huntington. She married Thomas Flanagan in 1966 and they spent 37 years of joyful companionship. After they retired, they spent their time visiting their children and grandchildren, as well as exploring the world and collecting many wonderful memories.

Several years after Tom's passing in 2003, she moved to Brookdale Riverwalk. When she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's she entered Clare Bridge, the Memory Care Facility and spent 8 years enjoying the loving and caring staff while participating in the activities they provided.

She is survived by her children, daughters -Cheary Binder and Hollie Jones and her husband, Furman, son- Richard Robertson; her grandchildren- Michael Binder and his wife, Elizabeth, Teri Sweeney and her husband, Jake, Christopher Wymore, Jason Wymore and his wife, Michelle, Michael Jones and Luke Robertson; plus 6 greatgrandchildren.

A memorial will be scheduled in the future when the Coronavirus is contained. In the meantime, Mary's ashes will be buried next to her husband, Tom at Hillcrest Memorial Park. We know that her soul walked in the ways of God and has returned to be with her Heavenly Father. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her, but we can be assured that one day, we will be together again.