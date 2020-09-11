MARY LEE WILSON-KRUGER

October 13, 1956 - September 2, 2020

Mary Lee Wilson-Kruger is happy in heaven in the arms of our Lord as of September 2, 2020. Mary was born in Rocklin, CA on October 13, 1956. She grew up between Sacramento, Bakersfield and Los Angeles, CA. She attended South High and Reseda High school graduating in 1974. She attended Bakersfield College majoring in early childhood education. She worked at Power Tech in Chatsworth, CA before moving to Bakersfield where she worked for Associated Fire and Safety, 3 Brand Cattle Co. and Little Country Christian School. She also managed family-owned businesses, J.W. & Son's Roofing and Wilson's Pollination and Honey. As part-owners of Indoor Hockey & Soccer Center, she loved working and watching her family and friends play hockey while her boys were growing up.

Mary was kind, gentle and always spoke faithfully with Godly wisdom. To know her was to love her. She was preceded in heaven by her angel Julie, brother Steve Kruger, father Ronald Kruger and stepmother Evelyn Kruger. She leaves behind the love of her life, husband Jim Wilson, son Steven Wilson and daughter in law Christiana, son Jerry Wilson, son Jeffrey Wilson and son in law Jose Amador, two adored grandsons - Christopher and Kevin Wilson and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her mother Rhea Verdene Maxey, sisters Marlice Morris and brother in law Richard Morris, Denise Wilson, Suzanne Honey and her best friend LeaAnn Gause. Mary was loved and will be truly missed by so many.

The Lord is my strength - Exodus 15:2 A COVID conscious outdoor memorial and prayer will be held on Saturday, September 12th from 10:30am - 12:30pm at Little Country Christian School, 2408 Dean Ave. Rosedale, CA, 93312.