|
|
MARY LOU GIPSON KNOWLTON
March 27, 1936 - July 31, 2019
Mary Lou Gipson Knowlton passed away July 31, 2019 from natural causes, surrounded by her family.
Mary was predeceased by her husband John, son Terry, parents Rufus and Lilly DeWoody, brothers Floyd, Lloyd, Buddy, and Ted and sister Evelyn.
She is survived by son Michael (Kim), daughter Denise, stepchildren John Jr. (Janice) and Debbie, sister Nadine, brother Joe, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and former husband Frank Gipson.
During Mary's lifetime, she was actively involved in the Arvin community and had a 20 year career as a Farmers' agent. In the last 20 years of retirement, she traveled and painted murals throughout Central California with her beloved husband John. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 9th, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and the celebration of life is scheduled for Monday, August 12" at 10:00 am at Mission Family Mortuary, 531 California Ave., Bakersfield, CA. She will be laid to rest Tuesday, August 13 at 10:00 am at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 7, 2019