MARY LOUISE ALDERETE
January 6, 1937 - January 4, 2020
Mary Louise Alderete, 82, passed away on January 4, 2020 at Hallmark Assisted Living, in Bakersfield, California, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 6, 1937 in Bakersfield, California to Crespin and Angela Alderete.
Mary Louise grew up in Bakersfield, California. She graduated from Our Lady of Guadalupe Grammar School, Garces Memorial High School and received her nursing degree from St. Mary's Nursing College in San Francisco, California. She was a registered nurse at U.C. Medical Center in San Francisco, California for 35 years.
Mary Louise traveled the world extensively and enjoyed family vacations in Lake Tahoe. She was also an avid reader who loved her books. She spent many years volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul, caring for the books.
Mary Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Crespin and Angela Alderete; brothers, Cirilo, Fortino, Manuel, Alphonso, Salvador, John and Gregory; sisters, Marcelena Gonzales, Carmen Santibanez and Lucy Alderete. She is also preceded in death by her beloved dogs, Mia and Brandy. She is survived by Samuel Alderete of Maine and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Sylvia Aguirre, who was a dear friend to Mary Louise and spent many hours by her side.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the SPCA, St. Vincent de Paul or the Alzheimer's foundation of Kern County in Mary Louise's Name.
A Rosary will be recited Friday January 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi (900 H. St.) Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Historic Union Cemetery (730 Potomac Ave). Reception will follow at Hodel's Country Dining (5917 Knudsen Dr). For more information please visit www.BashamFuneralCare.Com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 15, 2020