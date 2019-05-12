|
MARY MARGARET KENT
May 10, 1942 - April 20, 2019
Mary peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at home in the presence of her loving family.
Mary was born on May 10, 1942 in New Castle, PA to Austin and Marcella (Kurtzhals) Martin. She was raised with a strong work ethic, a solid German/Irish Catholic foundation in Christ, and an ingrained love of all nature, particularly "the woods", in rural Western PA. A naturally inquisitive and insatiably curious mind, she initially obtained a degree in laboratory medical technology at Villa Maria/ St. Francis College. However, her deep-seated compassion for those in need later led her to pursue a change of career to become a Marriage, Family, and Child Counselor.
Mary shared all of her compassionate soul, deeply generous heart, endless patience, and kind sense of humor not only with her clientele, but with all who were fortunate enough to count her as a friend. To Mary, one was not just a friend, but a "Soul Sister".
She was devoted above all to her family: husband of 46 years, David; children Charlie Kent, Ted Kent (Mia), and Ami Shugart (Jonathan); and grandchildren Joseph, Marcella, and Alyssa Kent and Jonathan, Jonah, and Jacob Shugart.
She was a mom such that all three of her children counted her as their best friend, and the kind of grandma who endlessly entertained and engaged with her grandkids. She got down on the floor and played with them, had sleepovers, treasured making messes with them, and cooked and baked everyone's favorites.
Mary was a woman who loved deeply, spoke from her heart, sang from her soul, and gave of everything she had, forever strong in her faith in Jesus Christ. God knew exactly what we needed when He put her into each of our lives.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Church. In lieu of flowers, please give of yourself as Mary did. Pack lunches for the homeless. Sing to the sick and dying. Give blood. Send your surplus to the Gleaners. Give care packages to panhandlers. Talk to strangers. Listen. Donate. Love others the way Jesus taught us. Pick up where Mary left off.