MARY MATLINE CLAY
March 16, 1923 - July 6, 2019
Mary Matline Clay, born March 16th, 1923 in Breckenridge, Texas to William and Ethel Savage, passed away on July 6th, 2019 at the age of 96.
She married Malcolm Clay on March 4, 1940. They came to California after he was discharged from the Navy. Mary worked in retail for 50 years, starting her career at Brocks Department store in 1953 in Bakersfield, CA (later Gottschalks) in the women's sportswear department until her retirement in 2003 at age 80. She took pride in her job, and received many sales awards for her accomplishments.
She is preceded in death by her husband Malcolm, and her grandson Scott. She is survived by her three daughters and sons- in- law, Linda and David Ost, Cathy and Jim Jett, Kim and Bill Cooper, grandchildren: Steve, Kelly, Kristin, Ryan, Chelsea and Garrett, and great grandchildren: Bailey, Chloe, and Stephanie.
Graveside services will be held Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 13, 2019