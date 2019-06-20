|
MARY PINA ESTRADA
October 11, 1934 - June 15, 2019
Mary Pina Estrada, was born in Bakersfield, California on October 11, 1934 to Frank and Dora Pina. Graduate of BHS. She took her last breath peacefully at home June 15,2019 in Henderson, Nevada.
Preceded in death by, husband Eddie (Mac) Estrada, daughter Michelle Diaz, sisters; Rita Estrada and Ruth Gomez, brothers; Julius and Mingo Pina. Survived by sons Eddie, Mark and Eric Estrada, daughters; Sandy Flores and Laurie Estrada, 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and sisters Frances Rodriguez and Pauline Herrera.
She worked at Cycle Tote as a seamstress also American Legion and the Kern County school district for the cafeteria. She loved watching her kids and all her grandchildren play baseball and enjoyed the little league World Series, she even kept her own score book. She moved to Henderson, Nevada with husband Big Mac in 1995, where she found her new favorite hobby, BINGO!
Please join us in celebration of life for this magnificent woman on Friday June 21, 2019, viewing at 8:45 a.m., rosary at 9:30 a.m., mass at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Francis church. Graveside services will be at Union Cemetery.
Pall bearers; Eddie Estrada III, Mark Estrada, Matthew Estrada, Chaz Flores, Tony Diaz and Brycen Estrada.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 20, 2019