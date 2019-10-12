|
|
MARY VIRGINIA COLE
1920 - 2019
Mary Virginia Cole (Virginia), beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully October 4th, 2019. She was born in San Benito, Texas to Rose Minette Delaune and Rene Joseph Delaune. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lynn Brockman Riley, by her beloved husband of 70 years, John E. Cole Jr. and by her son, John E. Cole III.
Virginia met her husband, John Cole, when she was 16 years old. Virginia and John were married October 1938. They were blessed with three children. They lived in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas as a young married couple and finally settled in Bakersfield in 1961.
Virginia obtained her RN license in 1974 and worked at various local hospitals. She was a much respected nurse. When her oldest son became disabled from Valley Fever, she cared for him for many years.
She is survived by her daughter Sue Brockman; grandchildren Kelley Brockman and Lisa Brockman; her son Nathan and his wife Sharon; grandson Benjamin Cole, his wife Kaci and great grandchildren Riley Cole, Kamryn Cole and Charlotte Cole; and granddaughter, Megan Wiese and great grandchildren Bailey Wiese and Madison Wiese.
All her family are relieved that her long battle with pain is over. We would like to thank the staff from Evergreen Arvin Healthcare for the loving care they provided Mom these past few years.
A private family graveside service will be held on Monday, October 14th at 10:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 1901 Kern Canyon Rd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 12, 2019