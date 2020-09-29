Marybelle Voorhees

Marybelle "Teddy" Voorhees

February 21, 1930- September 10, 2020

Teddy passed away on September 10, 2020 at Mercy Southwest Hospital, Bakersfield, California of natural causes due to several decades of struggle with COPD.

She was born to parents Lula May Hourigan Moore and Melvin Marvin Moore of Longworth, Texas on February 21, 1930. Her birth was followed by the births of her beloved brothers Charles, Samuel and Gerald Moore all of whom along with her parents predeceased her.

Melvin and Lula May moved with their children to McFarland, California, where she led a happy childhood, graduated high school, and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

Teddy married the father of her children, Clyde Doyle Moreland on November 9, 1950 in Kern County, California. Doyle and Teddy joyously welcomed the births of their 3 children Doyle Lindell "Lynn", Scott Darnell and Terri Deanne in the following years. Unfortunately, they later divorced.

In 1962 she married Robert Royce Voorhees, who generously adopted her three children. She and Robert started their married life in Bakersfield where Robert was employed as a deputy for the Kern County Sheriff' Department and she as a secretary for an insurance company.

In 1973 Teddy and Robert were transferred by the KCSO to Mojave, Ca. In Mojave Teddy also joined the KCSO as an extra help deputy. They were later transferred to first Bakersfield and then to Shafter, Ca where Robert lead the KCSO substation and Teddy worked as extra help at the Lerdo Women's facility. Robert predeceased her in 2004.

It was in Shafer that Teddy joined the Shafter Bible Church and became very dedicated to her relationship with Jesus Christ. She eventually became a lecturer for the Community Bible Study of Shafter, a teacher of a Sunday school class of women and participated in the AWANA children ministry under the direction of Pastor Michael Polley.

Teddy is survived by her children and their families. Lynn Voorhees and wife Janet Suddell of Berkeley, CA. and their children Nick of Oakland, Ca. and Julia and husband Michael Martinez of Salt Lake, Utah.

Scott and wife Sheryl Voorhees of Bakersfield, CA.

Terri and Joseph Roseberry of Tehachapi, and their children, son Richard Steele and wife Shelby of Norwich CT. and daughter Jodi and husband Shane Darakjian of Fresno, CA. Terry and Joey also share granddaughter, Lydia Steele also of Norwich, CT and eagerly anticipate the birth in November 2020 of soon to be grandson baby boy Darakjian.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, California.

Due to the current COVID19 pandemic we respectfully ask that the wearing of a facial mask and 6 feet of personal distancing be practiced by all who attend.