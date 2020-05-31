MARYLAN LOUISE MILLER

May 6, 1940 - May 26, 2020 Marylan Miller went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020. Marylan was born on May 6, 1940 in Pauls Valley, OK to George and Sally Warren. She spent most of her early years in Oklahoma City and then Corpus Christi, Texas before moving to California when she was around 10 years old. Marylan married her high school sweetheart, Jim Miller on July 28, 1956 and they celebrated 61 years together before his passing in 2017. They had two children, Tim and Melany. Though Marylan worked part-time at Richland School she was primarily a homemaker, loving wife, mother, and wonderful "nana" to her grandchildren and to her first great-grandson. She served her family with love, humor and a quick wit. Her husband Jim was her best friend. Together they raised their children, enjoyed their grandchildren and cared for their aging parents. They were truly a team, and her life was never the same without him at her side. Marylan accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in her youth and she was a long time member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Shafter. She enjoyed serving in children's ministry and in the church kitchen. After moving to Carrington in late 2017, Marylan developed new friendships and renewed friendships. Everyone there knew her as "nana" and the staff became her extended family. Marylan is survived by her son, Tim Miller and wife Stephanie; daughter, Melany Millwee and husband Jeff; granddaughter, Moriah Hunter and husband Cameron; grandsons, Kyle, Matthew and Aaron Millwee and great-grandson, Levi James Hunter. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 4-8pm at Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Services will be on Thursday, June 4, 10 a.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church in Shafter with graveside interment to follow.



