MATTHEW (MATT) EVEREST TAYLOR SR.

February 24, 1961 - June 3, 2020

Matthew is survived by his wife of 35 years Shelley Taylor, his children Matthew Jr, Mackenzie, and Marissa Taylor, and six grandchildren.

Raised in Sacramento, CA, graduated from Valley High in 1979, he worked at Spitzers as a cook before moving to Bakersfield in 1982 where he took business classes at BC. He and Shelley met in 1983 working at Black Angus. Matt worked for 30+ years in pest control, most recently at Oxley's. As the family chef he could make anything from nothing, loved Rock n' Roll, landscaping, and watching hummingbirds, but his favorite activities were watching and coaching his kids in soccer. He also enjoyed building LEGO's with his grandchildren and helping them become Master Builders. Gone way too soon, life will never be the same without him, but Matt always said God has a plan!

In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite cancer org in Matt's honor are appreciated. Memorial Service: St. John's Lutheran Church, 4500 Buena Vista Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311, Thursday, July 2nd at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow in the event center.