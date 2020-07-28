MATTHEW JOHN CONTRERAS

March 20, 1991 - July 14, 2020

The Contreras and Herrera family are heartbroken of the passing of Matthew "Matty" Contreras in the late evening on July 14, 2020.

Born prematurely, he continued to surprise his family and friends growing 6ft tall. With his infectious smile, a roaring laugh, and a tight bear hug he was their gentle giant. He'd spend weekends in the country, hunting with his father Marty and the Hernandez family. His mother Elana and sister Alyse will cherish the irreplaceable bond the three had. When he wasn't with family or with Rosie at a LA Angel game, he was in the driver's seat singing in his big rig, fearlessly transporting hazardous chemicals.

Matthew was a dedicated truck driver who loved to travel for work. And even though he visited almost all 50 states he always preferred being home at backyard get-togethers, cheating in Uno, and spending time with the boys. Matty's loving personality made him hard not to love and all his family and friends will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Rita Contreras. Survived by mother and father Elana and Marty Contreras, sister Alyse Contreras, grandparents Raul and Lola Herrera, grandfather Arthur Contreras, and aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Viewing from 4-8PM and Rosary to begin at 6PM Wednesday, July 29th. Mass and burial at 10AM Thursday, July 30th. All services will be held at Greenlawn (Southwest). Special thanks to everyone for the overwhelming love and support we have received during this difficult time.