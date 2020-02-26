|
MAURICE "MORIE" LEONARD DES POIS
March 19, 1934 - February 17, 2020
Held tight in his wife's and children's arms, Morie was released from his earthly bonds and is now headed for a hike in Heaven.
He was a proud Bakersfield native, son of Alma and Gus Des Pois, born 13 months after his brother Don. They had an idyllic childhood hiking in the nearby hills, procuring small game and many strings of fish for the family's larder. Curiosity and his thirst for knowledge pushed him to be promoted a school year. Soon he was nearly as tall as his brother and since they looked a lot alike, they were often mistaken for twins. An EBHS grad of 1951, he was a Valley Champion swimmer who recalled many very cold practices in Jefferson pool. Many of his high school friends were friends for life. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Helen Comstock, they had three children in rapid succession. Eighteen months after Kristy was born, twins Jon and Jan joined the family. This family was blessed to be surrounded by both sets of grandparents and aunts, uncles and many cousins. Bakersfield in the 1950s and 1960s was truly the American Dream. Together they enjoyed camping and fishing the streams of Kern that he knew so well. The family hunted mushrooms, flew kites, went clamming at the coast and went quail and dove hunting. Very few men knew the Kern Canyon and its surrounding areas like Morie. Before the kids were teens, Morie joined the Kern County Fire Department. He chose a profession that fitted perfectly with his love of the outdoors, his innate need to offer help to those in need and his ability to lead and teach. He rose through the ranks quickly and soon was made Battalion Chief and acting Fire Marshal. He had great mentors and he mentored others. Morie loved the comradery of the fire department and made many friends there. He then enjoyed thirty years of retirement traveling with the Never-Say-No club, improving the family cabin, perfecting his garden, playing cards and games and enjoying his grandchildren (he never missed a soccer game, swim meet, Scouting event, 4-H or FFA showing competition, parade or art show). Dad was most happy when barbecuing for a family event or taking or leading a hike. He was an accomplished artist, a great conversationalist, well-read and well-informed on politics and economics and a master at fixing all things. Dad was naturally an environmentalist-well before the word was in common usage. He taught us to conserve our natural resources and to leave no footprint. Dad and Papa taught us many things; to not say anything if you couldn't say something nice; to enjoy God's creation; to love being and working in the garden; to take only what you could use; to be an excellent friend; to value family; to fish; to safely handle a gun; to offer assistance and not be reimbursed; to be generous with gifts and yet frugal with your own needs.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory and his sense of humor his beloved wife Helen; devoted children Kristy and son-in-law Jerry Sturz, Jon and daughter-in-law Patrice Des Pois and Jan and son-in-law Steve Thurman; loving grandchildren Kurt Sturz, Shaun Sturz, Travis and Molly Thurman, Jennifer Thurman and Beau Des Pois; great-grandchildren Collins Thurman, Beau and Brant Saso.
Let's honor our dads and go take a walk and learn something new about nature, discuss a book, watch the news, go fishing, take the opposite opinion and defend it, discuss the stock market, learn how to fix something, look for historical sites that have long been hidden, learn how to really play cards or paint a landscape in love.
Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 10:00 am, Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated by the Kern County Epilepsy Society.