|
|
MAXINE ANDERSON CANNON
June 1, 1927 - November 23, 2019
Maxine Anderson Cannon 92 passed away November 23, 2019 in Bakersfield, California. She was the daughter of Arthur Anderson and Mildred Davey.
She was born June 1, 1927 in Bakersfield in a little house on Beech Street and delivered by her Grandmother Nellie Davey who was a nurse.
In 1947 she married Riley C. Cannon and had four children.
RC and Mac as most called them built a house in 1955 in the southwest part of the town. They built it by themselves as RC was a carpenter.
Mac was an avid sportswoman. She had an amazing artistic talent with crafts.
She was preceded in death by her husband R.C. of 66 years, her parents and her brothers Richard and Bill Anderson and her son-in-laws Bill Heyart and Ken Yates.
She is survived by her children: Carol Yates, Christine Heyart, Patty (Gary) Johnson and Riley (Cyndy) Cannon Jr., 7 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Special thanks to Hoffman Hospice's help in our time of need.
Graveside services at Greenlawn on Panorama Drive on Saturday December 7th at 2 PM.
Following after is the Celebration of Life at the Resurrection Church - River Campus at 48 Manor Drive.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 1, 2019