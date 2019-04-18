|
|
MAXINE LORRAINE
COPELAND
April 24, 1930 - April 16, 2019
Maxine Copeland, beloved wife of the late Carl Copeland of Calgary, AB, passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 88 years.
Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com .
In living memory of Maxine Copeland, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Deerfoot South, 12281 - 40th STREET S.E., Calgary, AB, Canada T2Z 4E6, Telephone: 403-203-0525.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 18, 2019