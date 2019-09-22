|
|
MAXINE MILLER
June 1, 1926 - September 19, 2019
Maxine was born on June 1, 1926 to Ben and Matilda Jurgensmeier. Maxine had 10 siblings and grew up on a farm in Nebraska. After High School, there was a tremendous need for nurses and Maxine bravely approached her father about leaving the farm to attend Nursing School in the big town of Hastings 33 miles away! Maxine used her nursing degree when she moved to Bakersfield where she worked at Mercy Hospital for 40+ years.
Maxine married Norman Miller in 1949 and had 3 children Ken, David and Janice. Maxine and Norman were married 54 happy years until his death in 2003.
In addition to working and raising a family, Maxine loved to garden, go for walks with her dear friend Darlene and have friends and family over for festive and delicious meals.
Maxine is survived by two of her children, six grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and even a great, great-grandbaby.
If you ask her grand and great-grandchildren about their "GG", they will remember the best hugs ever and GG reading books to them...and probably having something sweet to eat!
A celebration of Maxine's life of 93 years will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park Chapel at 9101 Kern Canyon Rd on Thursday September 26th at 10:00am. Visitation begins at 9:00am. The family wishes to thank Hoffman Hospice and the many wonderful caregrivers at Pacifica Senior Living for the outstanding care they have provided.
If you are so kind as to consider sending flowers, we ask that you consider a donation to the instead.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019