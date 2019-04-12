|
MAXINE TERRY
December 8, 1934 - March 30, 2019
Maxine passed away on March 30, 2019 in Bakersfield, California.
She is survived by her granddaughter, and grandson in law, Brandy and Jason Oliver, her great grandsons, Bryson and Bradley and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Acie and Sallie Franks of Watonga, Oklahoma, husband Edward "Buzz," and children Ricky and Brenda Terry.
The light of her life was her babies, Bryson and Bradley, who kept her young. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. We love you Nana.
Services will be held at Hillcrest Memorial on Monday, April 15 at 9 am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2019