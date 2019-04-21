|
MEGAN (TIMMONS) GUSTAFSON
February 14, 1983 - April 6, 2019
Megan was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduating from Centennial High School in 2001.
Megan had an infectious smile that filled a room. Her love of children was not only prevalent in her own children, but also by her devotion to the 2's children ministry at Olive Knolls Church.
Megan had a strong sense of family and a fierce loyalty to family and her friends. She had an undeniable spirit that was an inspiration for all around her. She was quick witted, playful, with a great sense of humor and eagerness to live life to the very fullest.
Megan is preceded in death by her grandparents Harry and Dorothy Timmons, her grandad Bill Buckley, father Greg Timmons, her brother Joseph Timmons, Megan is survived by the love of her life, husband David Gustafson, her children Carson Timmons and Kynlee Gustafson, her step children Kelcee Gustafson and Kurtis Gustafson, mother Cathy Buckley, her grandparents Alice and Andy Reis, sisters Kami Pruitt, Mandy Parker, and April Hylton along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and staff at AIS Cancer Center, Adventist Health Hospital, USC Research Cancer Center and Hoffman Hospice, for the loving, compassionate care for Megan and the family. A special thank you to all our families, friends, and Frontier Titan Baseball Team and families for being by our side during this journey. We are beyond thankful and blessed to have you all.
A Celebration of Life will be held April 27, 2019 at Olive Knolls Church, 6201 Fruitvale Avenue Bakersfield, CA at 9am. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations, in Megan Gustafson's honor, be sent to: Kern County Cancer Fund, 6401 Truxtun Avenue Ste 280, Bakersfield, CA 93309 www.cbccusa.com