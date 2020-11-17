MELINDA RAE BROWN

November 10, 1954 - November 11, 2020

Melinda Rae Brown, 66, passed away November 11, 2020, after a short courageous fight with Covid.

Born November 10, 1954, in Bakersfield, California. She attended Foothill High School. Throughout her life she was involved in many professional and community organizations. She was a natural born leader and had the ability and confidence to coordinate and structure any organization on every level. Melinda was the life of the party and lived to make the holidays so special for those around her. She was a wonderful mother to her children and was able to meet them on every level. In her spare time, she enjoyed horseback riding, golf and loved to travel. Granny M. especially loved spending time and supporting her Grandkids with their dreams.

She is survived by her mom, Velta Campbell-Vordale, her son, Greg (Amanda) and her beloved grandchildren, Piper, Gavin and Brandon. She leaves behind several cousins, aunts, uncles and more friends than we can count. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary and father, Eugene Leach.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10 a.m., at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel in Bakersfield, California.

Miss me, but let me go. I am now safely home.