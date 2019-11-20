|
On November 17, 2019, Melinda passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. She was born January 27, 1956 in Covina, CA to Matthew and Jerry Kuhl.
Melinda was a veteran of the U.S. Army before becoming a mother to two beautiful daughters who brought her the greatest joy.
She was employed by Barbich Hooper King Dill Hoffman Accountancy Corporation, a company that became family; her work ethic was one of her many attributes which made her a positive role model.
She is survived by her daughters Nicole Hagen (Jesse Dyke), Katrina Perry (Mitchell Perry), her sister Janet Wachenheimer and many sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Matthew and Jerry Kuhl.
Melinda was a believer and her faith in the Lord was admirable. Her memory and legacy will live on by the friends and family who loved her dearly.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday November 21, 2019 at Valley Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in her name.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019