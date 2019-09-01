|
|
MELVA LUCILLE JONES TAGGART
October 12, 1929 - August 27, 2019
Melva was first and foremost a born again Christian. She relied on the Lord and was/is a shining example of how to live according to God's will and His promises. Her most prized title was that of mom. She was the fiercest momma bear (as she was often called) but in her quiet way. Being a Nana made her complete.
She is the daughter of Dr. Robert and Charlotte Jones. A Bakersfield native, she was involved in many organizations, teacher, choir member, and a member of Valley Baptist Church.
Melva is survived by her 5 children; Bart, Bob, Laurie, Chad and Elisa, son and daughters-in-law, grandson and granddaughters-in-law, many grandchildren, 2 great grandsons, her sister Raberta Rous, and many dear friends.
Most importantly, she was a gift from God to us all.
Please join us at her memorial service on: September 4th, 2019 at 11:00am at Valley Baptist Church 5500 Olive Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 1, 2019