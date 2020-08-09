Melvin Huser

MELVIN LEROY HUSER

August 6, 1937 - July 12, 2020

Melvin Leroy Huser passed away July 12, 2020, in Gilbert Arizona, at the age of 82. He was prematurely taken by the "senseless" Coronavirus.

Melvin was born August 6, 1937, in Syracuse Kansas, to parents, George and Vivian (Baum) Huser. He was the eldest of 5 boys. Growing up on the family homestead, they were wheat farmers and raised cattle. He lived there through high school, where he met and married Imogene Cole in November of 1956. After graduating from college, he taught school in Nebraska, before moving to Colorado. While there, he built the family's new ranch house, helped with farming and raising cattle. In 1964, Melvin, Imogene, and their young family took a big leap and ventured to Bakersfield California; where he took a teaching job at South High School. He taught Math, coached Football/Track, and mentored many students/players for nearly 20 years. Mel was also a talented builder/general contractor. He and Imy designed and built their last home together, with family, and lived there for 35 years.

Melvin was a strong-willed, competitive man, but most of all- He was a Family Man. He worked hard and played hard to provide for his family. Even creating a family business, Par- 4 Construction, where at one time, his entire family was employed. Mel's passion was his grandchildren, who nicknamed him "Pops", and his three great-granddaughters who ALWAYS made him smile. There wasn't a volleyball match, golf tournament, performance, graduation, or recital he would miss (although there may have been a Nutcracker or two he was caught napping). He also cherished and loved his dogs, Leroy and Gertie.

Mel spent the last several years in Arizona - where he fortunately found a loving companion, Karlene. They enjoyed traveling, bridge, puzzles, visiting family, and more bridge.....

We feel extremely Lucky to have been raised by parents, who were both teachers. It allowed for an abundance of quality time together. Our fondest memories are growing up on Shenandoah Drive, Lake Samish, summers spent traveling, camping, and fishing; Mel's B&G, Playing games, BBQs, Football Auctions, and ANY reason to get together and EAT!! Not to mention, their friends becoming part of our family. We are so Grateful for our "Sense of Family" that was instilled and exists in all of us..... Mel's good-bye was always, "Pops Loves You!!"Well....."We Love You, Pops!!"

Mel was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 53 years, Imogene Cole Huser. Mel is survived by his three children: Kim and Dave Ivarie, Garth and Mary Huser, and Pam Dougherty; Grandchildren: Nikki and Brian Walker, Justin and Ali Dougherty, Connor and Kate Huser, Kendall and Scott Salters, Rosanne and Jon LaFever, Annamarie and Larry O'Rourke; Great-grandchildren: Presly, Kadyn, and Avry; JonPaul, Gino, Ellie, Rosemary and Hudson; Brothers: Bob, Arlan, Ronnie, and Gene; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his Special Angel, Karlene Garn.

There will be a Celebration of Mel's Life much later, when it is safe to do so.