Melvin J. Pacciorini
1926 - 2020
MELVIN J. PACCIORINI
March 1926 - May 2020 Melvin went to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 2, 2020 after 94 wonderful years of life. Mel was born in Bakersfield, the last child to Julian and Anna Pacciorini. His older sister, Helen Acord, parents, Julian and Anna, and the love of his life, Alice, preceded him in death. Mel graduated from Kern Union High School and joined the Navy. Once he returned home, he married Alice Guyette, they were married for 69 years. At the age of 21 he began his working career at Standard Oil Refinery, now Chevron, where he retired in 1985 after 41 years of service. His work ethic was beyond compare. Dad could fix anything, John Wayne was his hero, he could drink better than most, was a lousy Domino player and wouldn't allow the game of Parcheesi in the house, ever. He did life on his terms and had 2 sayings he quoted often--If I am talking more than 5 minutes, I am making it up because I only know about 5 minutes worth of stuff. The second was-I was born at night but not LAST night-he was not gullible. Family was one of the most important assets in Dad's life and he was proud of us all. He never judged, he was a good friend and had many good friends. Life changed when he lost the love of his life, Alice in 2016. He was lost without her in the beautiful life she made with him and he tried very hard to do his best without her, but it proved harder than he could bear. Left to cherish Dad's memory are his son John (Gloria) Pacciorini , daughter Anne (Tom) Reyes; grandchildren Jacqueline (Art) Hinojos, Joseph (Ashly) Pacciorini, Patrick Reyes, Annemarie Reyes, Tom Paul, Cristine and their families. Great grandchildren Kadence, Jaxz, Kayla and Madison. Nieces Debbie, Susan and Tina; nephew Gary and their families; his Swiss cousins; Ryan Culberson and brother-in-law, Jim Acord. Gratitude, love and thanks to Annemarie Reyes and Susan Raney for taking such amazing care of Dad in the last year of his life and to Cindy Lencioni for the care she gave him in the years prior. You are all angels and he enjoyed every day spent with all of you. There will be a viewing on Saturday, May 9th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Doughty-Calhoun- O'Meara on Truxtun Avenue. A private family burial will take place at Greenlawn NE on Monday. At a later date, a gathering will be scheduled so Dad can receive his military honors and we can celebrate his life together. We love you Pops, we will continue to make you proud and will miss you forever. www.doughtycalhounomeara.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Viewing
1:00 - 3:00 PM
Doughty Calhoun O'Meara
MAY
11
Burial
Greenlawn NE
Funeral services provided by
Doughty Calhoun O'Meara
1100 Truxtun Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301
(661)324-9821
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Melvin was hilarious and made me laugh everyday!!! His wit was unmatched and his I love yous came without hesitation!! I will miss you Uncle Melvin. Rest easy now and dance with the angels. Tell my mom (Zerita) and Aunt Alice hi!! Much Love, Susan Raney
Susan Raney
Family
