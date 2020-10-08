MERI KAY (BROWN) GANNON

October 20,1961-September 23, 2020

Meri Kay (Brown) Gannon October 20,1961-September 23, 2020 Born October 20 1961 To Bill and Avon Brown she attended local schools after graduating from South High in 1979 she was a cosmetologist for 12 years then went to work at the Texaco refinery in 1996 for (GSI) in the H.R. dept. where she met her husband Kerry Gannon they were marred for 20 years. She worked her way up to time keeper for Timec at the same refinery, Then office admin, went to Utah to work in the Chevron refinery(Timec) as the office manager to Pascagoula Mississippi (after Katrina) for a couple months back to Bakersfield Shell refinery (JV Industerial Equalon) then hired by Alon went to (Project view) for Chevron SJVBU then MRC Global.

Meri enjoyed a active lifestyle some of her favorite pastimes included horse back riding hunting camping going on vacation, taking the train to Sacramento with her mother in law Vee to see her grandson Finn and son Blake She was a judge at the Kern Co Fair in the foods dept for several years she was known among family and friends as a avid singer. Meri didn't know a stranger, loved to have a good time with friends and family. Meri is survived by her husband Kerry Gannon ,Son Blake Marques and grandson Finn, Brother Bob Brown and wife Karen. sister Michelle Allen and husband Larry, nieces and nephews, Laura, Jordon, Danelle ,Ryan and In laws Lawrence & Vinette Gannon services greenlawn cemetery north east Satuarday Oct 10,2020 at 11am.