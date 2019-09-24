|
|
MERRIAN JOAN MASSA
June 21, 1922 - September 16, 2019
Merrian was born and grew up in Wisconsin and spent all of her adult life in Bakersfield. She worked for the Broadway Department Store as a department manager and retired from there in the mid 90's. She was one of the founding members of Christ the King Catholic Church and was a loyal parishioner for over 60 years.
Merrian is survived by her children, Bruce (Jennifer) Massa and Paula (Wink) Cecil, and grandchildren Kelly Cecil and Jodi Evans. She is also survived by four great grandchildren, Holly and Paige Cecil and Ty and Chance Evans.
A Rosary and Mass will be held on Thursday, September 26 at the Christ the King Church, 1800 Bedford Way, at 10:00 AM.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 24, 2019