Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
1800 Bedford Way
View Map

Merrian Joan Massa


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merrian Joan Massa Obituary

MERRIAN JOAN MASSA
June 21, 1922 - September 16, 2019

Merrian was born and grew up in Wisconsin and spent all of her adult life in Bakersfield. She worked for the Broadway Department Store as a department manager and retired from there in the mid 90's. She was one of the founding members of Christ the King Catholic Church and was a loyal parishioner for over 60 years.

Merrian is survived by her children, Bruce (Jennifer) Massa and Paula (Wink) Cecil, and grandchildren Kelly Cecil and Jodi Evans. She is also survived by four great grandchildren, Holly and Paige Cecil and Ty and Chance Evans.

A Rosary and Mass will be held on Thursday, September 26 at the Christ the King Church, 1800 Bedford Way, at 10:00 AM.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merrian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.