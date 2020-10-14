Merriem Palitz

MERRIEM LUCK PALITZ

1922 - 2020

Merriem Luck Palitz died peacefully on 14 September 2020 at the age of 98.

Born in 1922 in Milwaukee, Merriem attended school there, graduating from high school at age 16 and the University of Wisconsin (Madison) at 19. At 22, she graduated from Marquette Law School, valedictorian and editor of the Law Review.

While practicing law in Chicago, Merriem met Shepard Palitz. They married in 1950, started a family, and moved West, making their life together in California, in Bakersfield and more recently in Carmel.

In Bakersfield, Merriem embarked on a second career as an English professor at Bakersfield College. She chaired the department, started the Women's Center, consulted on legal issues regarding women's rights, and was honored for leadership and scholarship over her 38 year tenure.

Merriem engaged in political advocacy (opposing the John Birch Society) and promoted social causes (serving as a member of the original Guild House effort in support of the Child Guidance Clinic). She travelled, wrote poetry and played tennis well into her 90s.

Small in stature yet large in spirit, she was a skillful leader and fierce advocate wherever she lived and worked. Possessing great wit and sense of humor, warmth and sensitivity to others, she was devoted to the family, friends, colleagues and students she inspired throughout her long, beautiful life.

Merriem leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Shepard; her children, Marsha (John) Palitz-Elliott and Albert (Pam) Palitz; five granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic precludes the possibility of a physical memorial, the family is creating a memorial book to commemorate Merriem. If you are interested in contributing stories or remembrances, they would be grateful if you would send them to mlp19222020.wordpress.com May her memory be a blessing.