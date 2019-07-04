Home

Micaela Sherre Schafer

Micaela Sherre Schafer In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of MICAELA SHERRE SCHAFER
January 27, 1991 - July 4, 1998

Doesn't seem possible, it's been 21 years since the river took you from us, along with your dad Brett Schafer and cousin Joshua Patton. What was to be a fun fishing day ended up in tragedy. Please Stay Out - Danger, like the sign tells you. They were at Buena Vista / Stockdale, considered safe area. The river has strong currents, under tows you can't see. Obey the signs so your family doesn't have to go through the heart breaking ordeal we did. Yes, it can happen to you. Miss the smiley red head that would light up the room. Forever in our thoughts and heart Little Red Noonie. We love you!

Micaela's Family

www.bakersfield.com/obits

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 4, 2019
