|
|
MICHAEL "MIKE" A. ETCHECHURY
1974 - 2019
Michael A. Etchechury was born in Sacramento, CA on July 18, 1974. Our beloved Mike passed away peacefully at his home in Bakersfield, CA on December 22, 2019.
Mike is survived by his wife of 18 years Amy Etchechury, father Guillaume Etchechury and preceded in death by his mother, Judy Etchechury.
After high school, Mike attended and graduated from Sound-Master Recording School in North Hollywood. This love of music stayed with him the rest of his life. Then, Mike married Amy, the love of his life, on October 6, 2001. Later, Mike worked alongside his dad before assuming his dad's gardening business.
Those who knew Mike remember his love of music and his passion for cooking, barbecuing and gardening.
Mike was a caring and giving person who continued even in death, through the gift of life, health and hope to others by choosing to donate his organs through OneLegacy.
"A laugh, a grin, a joke or two, that's the way we'll remember you" Memorial services will be held January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m at Greenlawn Funeral Homes Southwest: 2739 Panama Lane Bakersfield, CA - see more at: https://www.greenlawnmortuaryandcemetery.com/memorials/michael-etchechury/4061449/obituary.php Interment will be private at a later date.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 3, 2020