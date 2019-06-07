|
MICHAEL ALAN VEJVODA JR.
January 13, 1990 - May 31, 2019
Michael Alan Vejvoda Jr. age 29, was born in Bakersfield, California on January 13th, 1990. Passed away Friday May 31st, 2019 in Fresno California.
Michael attended Little Country Christian School, Almondale Elementary, Freedom Middle School and Liberty High School where he graduated in 2008. He recently was attending school in Fresno, California pursuing an Engineering Degree, he loved Math.
Michael was Diagnosed with Type I Diabetes at age three and became very involved in supporting others through the Juvenile Diabetes Association at walks and fund raisers. He was recognized for his abilities in recreational sports as a participant and coach. He was a state champion in Gymnastics Tumbling and Trampoline in 2002 through Stars Gymnastics. He never let his Diabetes stand in his way of achieving his goals.
He loved to go camping with his family at Courtright California where he, his Dad and Uncles had lots of challenging projects that required their collective engineering skills.
Michael was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco 49ers, and Boston Celtics. He also liked to Golf, play cards and Super Cribbage, a game he and his dad made up.
Michael was very loving and would do anything for anyone, just to help. He gave the best hugs; you could just always feel his love special for you.
Michael is survived by his parents Michael (Mick) and Sharon Vejvoda, sister Jennifer and Brother-in-law Riley McJilton. We feel very honored to have had 29 wonderful years of his Grace.
There will be a Celebration of his life held in his honor at the home of his Uncle Dan and Aunt Kathy Lemon, 6745 Parkwest Circle, Bakersfield, California 93309, June 7th at 11:00am, followed by lunch. *casual attire* If you have a favorite memory or story you would like to share, we invite you to share it with us at the Celebration.
We the parents of Michael want to thank all our family and friends for the enormous support and love we have had and felt at this very difficult time.
In lieu of gifts or flowers please provide contributions in his name to: https://www.jdrf.org/donate