1/1
Michael Bomboy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MICHAEL C. BOMBOY
September 19, 1944 - October 14, 2020

Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, left for his eternal resting place on October 14th in Farmington NM. Mike was born in Coffeyville Kansas on September 19, 1944 to James and Lola Bomboy. He was the 2nd of five children, which made him a loving brother to Ken, Jane, Chuck and Ann.

The Family moved to Farmington NM in 1952. He met the love of his life there and in 1966 Married Jay Lynn Foutz. Together they shared almost 55 years full of ups, downs and all arounds. Marriage enlarged his loving brother status by 4 more siblings Mary Lou, Charles, Ona Lea and Craig. Jay Lynn helped him become a Daddy to Mya Lynn and Shea Lea. Mya Lynn and Shea Lea along with their husbands Johnny and Robert helped him become a Grandfather to Joshua, Justin, Trizstn, Myka Lynn, JT, Gage, Addisn and later gaining bonus grandkids Chelsea and Kevin. Those Nine Grandkids along with the help of Grandkid-in-laws Jamie, Sean, Patrick, Kim (and hopefully someday Cass!) have made him a Great Grandfather to Boston, Ryatt, Wyatt, Ryan Shea, Robin and Morgan.

He is loved and is already dearly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Farmington Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Farmington Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farmington Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Jay Lynn and family - I am so sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I know he will be dearly missed by all. I am thinking of you all and wishing you comfort in all the love and happy times you shared.
Joan MaggsBarros
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved