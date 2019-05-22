|
MICHAEL C. DERMER
January 19, 1957 - May 12, 2019
Mr. Michael C. Dermer, longtime resident of Bakersfield, CA died peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the age of 62.
Never one to play it safe, he embraced the rush of a wheelie on his dual-sport, the spectacle of top-fuel drag racing and the smell of burnt rubber- not only in his youth, but to the end. Above all, Michael most important love was his wife Rosemarie who balanced his wild side with composed grace and an unwavering commitment. The two married in 1987 and brought two children into the world: Michael Craig and Kristin. In 2017, Michael retired as a Conductor/Switchman for BNSF railroad and relocated to Ventura, CA with Rosemarie.
Michael will be missed by his friends and family, but always loved and remembered.
A scattering of ashes and celebration of life will take place off the Newport Beach, CA coastline during summer of 2019.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 22, 2019