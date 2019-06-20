|
|
MICHAEL D. KEPHART
April 27, 1956 - June 4, 2019
Michael D Kephart passed in peace June 4th 2019 at the age of 63.
Michael was a very loving and caring father. His achievements were many, but his greatest achievement was truly loving the Lord with his heart and soul and teaching his children to do the same. He was a faithful Christian and attended church at Town & Country Baptist on a regular basis. He was an avid businessman and enjoyed buying and selling hard goods and real estate.
He will forever be missed by his children and parents.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25th, at 1PM at Hillcrest Memorial Chapel.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 20, 2019