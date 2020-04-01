|
MICHAEL EARL WHALEY
September 5, 1952 - March 20, 2020
Michael Earl Whaley, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 67. Michael was born on September 5, 1952 to Earl and Vernia Whaley and raised in Bakersfield, CA.
Michael was a father, husband, uncle, talented singer and musician, poet, proud trucker, friend, and above all else, a man of God. Michael was deeply loved by all who knew him. He had a huge heart and was always searching for ways to help the less fortunate. During his free time, Michael loved to visit the coast with the love of his life, Lori. Michael and Lori were married for nearly 15 years and together they helped raise two daughters. Michael also enjoyed spending time at his sister's house with family, swimming and barbequing.
Michael is survived by his wife Lori, son Christopher, daughters Samantha and Jessica (Ian). Brother Billy (Chrissy) Whaley, sister Brenda (Randy) Loveall. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews, eight great nieces and nephews and multiple cousins. He is preceded in death by his mom and dad, grandparents, multiple family and friends.
At this time, we have to postpone Michael's Celebration of Life until later in the year.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 1, 2020